Jordan Offers Condolences To Nigeria On Flood Victims
Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- Jordan expressed condolences to Nigeria following the devastating floods that swept through the town of Mokwa in Niger State, resulting in hundreds of deaths and many others missing.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson Sufyan Qudah affirmed Jordan's sympathy and full solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria during this tragic time. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished safety and recovery for the missing.
