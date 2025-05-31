Tawasul 2025 Forum's Closing Ceremony Focuses On Administrative Reform

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- Tawasul 2025 Forum, organised by the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) at the King Hussein Business Park, concluded its activities on Saturday with a panel discussion emphasising the importance of administrative reform as a key driver of economic growth.The session highlighted a comprehensive vision that places Jordanians and public service at the forefront of priorities.At the outset of the session, Minister of Public Sector Development Khair Abu Saileik underscored that administrative modernisation is a fundamental pillar of the Kingdom's broader modernisation efforts.He emphasised that restructuring the public sector has become a national necessity as Jordan approaches its second century, facing new challenges and aspirations driven by economic transformations.Abu Saileik explained that current efforts focus on prioritising citizen satisfaction as a core measure of institutional performance. He pointed out that appointments are now based on merit and competencies, supported by clear job descriptions, rather than solely on seniority.Evaluation systems are being adopted based on precise criteria and objective evidence. These initiatives represent a significant shift in public administration, aiming to enhance government efficiency, improve service quality to meet people's expectations and strengthen trust in institutions.He highlighted the importance of aligning technological modernisation with institutional culture, noting that technology alone is insufficient without a genuine renewal of administrative concepts that reshape performance and leadership priorities.Abu Saileik called for leveraging Jordan's competitive advantages in education and health sectors by empowering human capital and actively involving youth in decision-making processes viewed as essential partners in development.In turn, Tala Arabiyat noted that the administrative sector faces complex, intertwined challenges but can overcome them through a clear vision and strong will. She emphasised that effective dialogue between employees and officials is crucial for understanding reform requirements and achieving institutional transformation.She stated that change is no longer optional but a necessity for job sustainability and improved institutional performance. She advocated for continuous training and the use of artificial intelligence tools to support transparent decision-making.Arabiyat expressed confidence that Jordan has the potential to develop an advanced administrative model if there is determination and proper planning.She highlighted that Jordanian talents have the capacity to lead and implement change when provided with the right environment and institutional support.Addressing the main obstacle, she pointed out the prevailing "mentality that rejects change," calling for fostering a culture of citizen engagement as partners in reform, developing qualified young leaders and creating opportunities for them to assume leadership roles.The session, moderated by media personality Abdullah Kafaween, concluded with an extensive dialogue on mechanisms for implementing administrative reform and the vital role of new generations in building a more efficient, just and responsive public sector.