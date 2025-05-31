Israeli Forces Issues Evacuation Orders For Areas East Of Khan Yunis

Gaza, May 31 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces Saturday issued widespread evacuation orders for Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.In leaflets dropped on Gaza on Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces called on residents of the Bani Suhaila, Abasan, and Al-Qarara areas east of Khan Yunis to evacuate immediately and relocate to the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis.The evacuation orders come amid ongoing tensions and military operations in the region.

