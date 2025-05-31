Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Berezutski: The Team Gave Everything To Win The Cup

2025-05-31 07:07:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) As reported by Azernews, citing Idman , "Sabah" head coach Vasili Berezutski spoke to the media following his team's historic Azerbaijan Cup final victory over Qarabağ.

“It was a very exciting match. The players gave everything they had on the pitch. I congratulate the team on this achievement-it's a historic success for the club,” Berezutski said.

When asked about his future with the club, the coach remained non-committal:“I can't say anything about what's next. We'll talk with the club's management and then decide.”

This marks the first-ever title in Sabah's history .

