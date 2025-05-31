Berezutski: The Team Gave Everything To Win The Cup
“It was a very exciting match. The players gave everything they had on the pitch. I congratulate the team on this achievement-it's a historic success for the club,” Berezutski said.
When asked about his future with the club, the coach remained non-committal:“I can't say anything about what's next. We'll talk with the club's management and then decide.”
This marks the first-ever title in Sabah's history .
