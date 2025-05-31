Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Idris Takes Constitutional Oath As Sudan's Premier


2025-05-31 07:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, May 31 (KUNA) -- Doctor Kamil Al-Tayeb Idris was sworn in as Prime Minister of Sudan on Saturday during a ceremony held before the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Head of the Judiciary in the Red Sea State, representing the Chief Justice.
Following the swearing-in, Kamil Idris expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council for the trust placed in him to assume this position, stressing that he will devote all his time and effort to achieving a decent standard of living for Sudanese citizens.
On May 19, Al-Burhan issued a constitutional decree appointing Idris as Prime Minister.
Kamil Idris is a Sudanese ambassador who served as Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) from November 1997 to September 2008. (end)
