Historic First: Cherries Sent To Mumbai By Rail
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said the breakthrough followed coordinated efforts between railway authorities, fruit growers, and the horticulture department. Encouraged by the success, two more cherry consignments-one from Katra and another from Jammu-are scheduled for dispatch in the coming days.
“This marks a win-win for both railways and growers and will boost J&K's economy,” Singhal noted.
Ali Mohammad of the New Kashmir Fruit Association welcomed the move, saying it reduces both travel time and freight costs. However, he emphasized the need for a direct rail link with the Kashmir Valley to allow produce to be loaded closer to orchards.
"We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Kashmir rail service soon. The track has been ready for a long time," he said.
The Prime Minister was earlier scheduled to inaugurate the Katra-Srinagar rail link this month, but the event was postponed due to weather, with no new date announced yet.
