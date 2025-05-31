Civil Defense Mock Drills Held Across J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Mock drills under Operation Shield were conducted across Kashmir valley on Saturday to test and strengthen the preparedness for emergency situations, officials said.

As part of the mock drill, a blackout was observed from 8 pm to 8:15 pm as lights of government buildings, houses and business establishments were turned off, they said.

In Srinagar, lights were turned off in the Lal Chowk City centre, including the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower), as well, the officials said.

The drill was simultaneously carried out in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Kulgam districts in Kashmir and in the Jammu division the exercises were carried out in Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Kathua

The exercise was aimed at familiarising citizens with emergency response protocols during blackout or crisis situations and to evaluate the readiness of the public and the administration.

Read Also From Heatwave To Cold Wave: Snow, Rain Brings Sudden Chill to Kashmir Over 20% Of J&K Population Uses Tobacco, Places UT Among Top 6

Business activities, vehicular movement and routine operations were paused for the 15-minute duration, they added.

The civil defence mock drills, under the banner of Operation Shield, conducted by District Administrations in collaboration with SDRF and Civil Defence, aimed at strengthening the preparedness for emergency situations, the officials said.

Experts and personnel from SDRF, Health Department, Fire and Emergency Services, along with a large number of students and locals participated in the exercises, they said.

The exercises involved demonstrations of rapid response tactics, simulated rescue operations, and real-time coordination between various emergency services, they added.

The drills also tested the ability to mobilize 30 units of blood for hypothetical mass injuries, besides communications checks between Civil Defence control rooms and military command centers.

Originally scheduled for May 29, the drills were rescheduled to May 31 and carried out in coordination with local administrations. The demonstrations emphasised the importance of timely, well-coordinated responses to minimize casualties and damage, the officials said.