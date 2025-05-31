NBA China Amber Aviation Announces Fan Engagement Collaboration

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)NBA China and Amber Aviation Limited, one of Asia-Pacific's fastest-growing private jet operators, announced a collaboration that will deliver exclusive NBA-themed experiences to current and prospective Amber Aviation clients at the league's marquee events in China and through the league's fan engagement initiatives across the country.

The collaboration makes Amber Aviation the Official Private Jet Partner of NBA China.

“Amber Aviation shares our commitment to engaging fans in new and creative ways,” said NBA China senior vice president Jonathan Li.“We look forward to working together to integrate Amber Aviation into our marquee events and fan engagement initiatives and to providing their clients with exclusive opportunities to engage with the league and the game of basketball.”

“This collaboration reflects the synergy between the NBA's legacy of world-class sports entertainment and Amber Aviation's mission to offer premium travel experiences,” said Qiusheng Chang, chairman & CEO of Amber Aviation.“By engaging younger, aspirational demographics through exclusive lifestyle offerings, we're strategically nurturing the next generation of aviation clients. As these individuals advance professionally, our flexible, personalized service models ensure long-term growth alongside their evolving needs.”

