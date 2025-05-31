NBA China Amber Aviation Announces Fan Engagement Collaboration
The collaboration makes Amber Aviation the Official Private Jet Partner of NBA China.
“Amber Aviation shares our commitment to engaging fans in new and creative ways,” said NBA China senior vice president Jonathan Li.“We look forward to working together to integrate Amber Aviation into our marquee events and fan engagement initiatives and to providing their clients with exclusive opportunities to engage with the league and the game of basketball.”
“This collaboration reflects the synergy between the NBA's legacy of world-class sports entertainment and Amber Aviation's mission to offer premium travel experiences,” said Qiusheng Chang, chairman & CEO of Amber Aviation.“By engaging younger, aspirational demographics through exclusive lifestyle offerings, we're strategically nurturing the next generation of aviation clients. As these individuals advance professionally, our flexible, personalized service models ensure long-term growth alongside their evolving needs.”
The post NBA China – Amber Aviation announces fan engagement collaboration appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment