Mexico's New National Climate Strategy A Roadmap To Prosperity, Social Development, And Economic Stability, Says UN Climate Chief

It is a great honour to join you for this milestone moment. This National Climate Strategy is much more than a policy document.

I see it as a declaration of national determination: a blueprint to turn climate ambition into real results that strengthens Mexico's economy and businesses, and continues to raise the Mexican people up.

It is a roadmap to Mexican prosperity, social development, and economic stability for the next decade.

What's especially powerful about this strategy is its grounded in the real world of modern Mexico – in the real social and environmental needs of big cities and communities across this extraordinary country.

Because when we talk about climate action, we're ultimately talking about strengthening resilience and boosting opportunities: in homes, farms, schools, and small businesses.

A strong plan – be that your National Climate Strategy, or Mexico's forthcoming Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement – is not just about cutting planet-heating pollution, it's also about livelihoods, resilience, and building prosperity.

It's about shielding rural farmers from drought.

Climate plans must also be about powering remote villages with solar energy, and ensuring clean air in cities which will slash health costs for governments and households.

Creating well-paid jobs, driving growth and innovation, tackling poverty, and building a more equitable, sovereign and prosperous Mexico.

And this strategy has the power to do just that.

It reflects Mexico's commitment to inclusive development.

So from just energy reforms that strive towards universal electrification, to rural solar projects, clean public transport, and climate-smart agriculture – this is climate action that puts people and communities first.

The clean energy transition is now a two trillion-dollar global market.

In my visits this year to other major economies – the EU, India, China, Brazil, Nigeria – it is very clear the global renewable boom will keep growing.

With the right policies and a bold new climate plan, Mexico can become a magnet for sustainable investment and innovation.

You have all of the ingredients: abundant renewable resources, a dynamic workforce, and a clear national vision.

But ambition alone isn't enough. To succeed, implementation must be coordinated and inclusive.

That means aligning national policy and local priorities.

It means involving all sectors, empowering subnational governments, Indigenous communities, and civil society with the tools, finance and knowledge they need to act.

Mexico has a golden opportunity to ensure that climate action benefits all sectors: across agriculture and rural areas, energy, healthcare, transportation, improving the quality of life of all citizens.

At UN Climate Change we also have a special role to play – helping to translate your action, into wider global progress.

Because no country can fight climate change alone. That's why we urge you to build on this strategy and to submit a strong Nationally Determined Contribution. It is entirely in the interests of all Mexico's people, businesses and economy to do so.

The stronger the NDC, the bigger the benefits that will flow to Mexico. This kind of clear policy direction will attract even more investment, making Mexico a crucial hub for the clean energy economy, and a top ten global economy.

We stand ready to support your work. So friends, let this launch be the signal: that climate action in Mexico will be bold, inclusive, and relentlessly focused on getting real-world results.

Thank you – and congratulations on this important step forward.

