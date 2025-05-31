IOM And Partners Meet In Istanbul To Strengthen Cooperation On Migrant Protection And Governance
“The COMPASS initiative is not only about protecting migrants but also about building systems that work for everyone,” said Warner Ten Kate, head of the migration and development division at the ministry of foreign affairs of the Netherlands, during the event.“Migration is, by its nature, a transnational phenomenon that requires a comprehensive approach and cooperation, and we are proud to work alongside IOM and our partner countries to drive this systemic, sustainable change.”
Launched in 2021 and now in its second phase (2024–2027), COMPASS is a comprehensive protection programme implemented in 14 countries across Africa and the Middle East. The programme contributes to strengthening migration governance systems, multistakeholder cooperation, and protecting and upholding the rights of migrants. In 2024, the programme provided protection assistance to over 35,500 migrants, including over 1,400 who benefited from return support. Additionally, more than 1,000 policymakers received training or tools to support migrant protection, according to the full 2024 data report .
“COMPASS is a shared commitment to improving migration governance by addressing common challenges through sustainable solutions,” said Vincent Houver, IOM director of the department of mobility pathways and inclusion.“This partnership between IOM, the Netherlands, and partner countries brings together strategic vision, flexible financing, operational expertise, and local leadership. It fosters strong and equal cooperation across countries of origin, transit, and destination and sets a global benchmark for effective, innovative migration responses that place migrant protection at the core.”
During the meeting, delegates shared each country's experience with project implementation and key achievements from COMPASS Phase II, reflected on lessons learned, and discussed strategic priorities in areas such as legal identity, localization, and specialized protection. Interactive sessions also focused on data-driven programme adaptability, community-based initiatives, and the critical role of local partnerships in achieving lasting impact.
A COMPASS marketplace added a dynamic element to the event, with country teams showcasing local innovations and programme highlights, while global teams presented tools and resources designed to drive solutions and foster collaboration with partners and stakeholders.
