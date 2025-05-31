Former First Lady Michelle Obama Under Fire For Saying Creating Life Is 'The Least' Role Of Women's Reproductive System
The remarks came during the latest episode of her podcast 'IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson', where she discussed women's health alongside her brother and guest Dr Sharon Malone, a leading OB/GYN.What Michelle Obama said
During the podcast episode, Michelle Obama said, "Women's reproductive health is about our life. It's about this whole complicated reproductive system that the least of what it does is produce life. It's a very important thing that it does, but you only produce life if the machine that's producing it - if you want to whittle us down to a machine - is functioning in a healthy, streamlined kind of way."
Her comments were intended to broaden the conversation around reproductive health, which she claimed has been narrowly reduced to abortion rights and "the question of choice."
However, critics say her language undermines the value of motherhood and the significance of childbearing.The backlash
Danielle D'Souza Gill, a prominent pro-life voice and wife of Republican Congressman Brandon Gill, responded, "This is exactly the problem with modern feminism - it downplays the miracle of life and the true power of motherhood."
Conservative commentator Isabel Brown also took aim, calling Obama a "supposed feminist icon" who“dismisses the one uniquely female role that should be celebrated.”
Various people online refused to agree with her ideology. One person said,“Her position is anti-science and anti-reality!”
During the same podcast, Obama criticised Republican men for staying silent on women's health issues, saying, "They sit on their hands... trading out women's health for a tax break or whatever it is." She also accused some Republican women of voting based on their husbands' preferences.
