Netflix TUDUM 2025: What To Expect From The Fan Favourite Event, Including Final Seasons, Mini-Concerts And Much More
The event, which will take place on May 31 (June 1 IST) will be hosted by actor 'The Life List' actor Sofia Carson and will include jaw-dropping performances, reveals, and unforgettable moments, according to Netflix .
Both 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things ' are set to conclude this year, marking the end of two landmark series that have shaped the platform's global success. Meanwhile, 'Wednesday' returns for its second season with a new addition: Lady Gaga.
The pop icon will perform a miniconcert during the event and has a cameo in the upcoming season. Her song 'Bloody Mary' gained renewed popularity after fans paired it with a viral dance scene from the show.
Not just Lady Gaga , but 'Big Dawgs' hitmaker Hanumankind will also treat fans with his own mini-concert.
The stars of hit show 'Ginny and Georgia' will also grace the event.
The event will also feature appearances from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars CM Punk and Rhea Ripley. Netflix, which secured a 10-year, $5 billion deal for WWE's flagship show 'Raw' in 2024, is expected to highlight its growing connection with live entertainment.
Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will present their new thriller, 'The Rip,' while AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys will promote 'Building the Band,' a new Netflix reality series.
Even Cookie Monster is set to appear, celebrating Netflix's new agreement to stream episodes of 'Sesame Street,' further expanding the platform's offering for younger audiences.
With a mix of farewells, fresh starts and famous faces, TUDUM 2025 looks to be one of Netflix's most ambitious showcases yet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment