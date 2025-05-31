Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flex To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference


2025-05-31 05:30:43
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:

Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference

Date: June 4, 2025
Presentation time: 1:20pm PT / 4:20pm ET

The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at . An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Media, Investors & Analysts
Michelle Simmons
Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations
(669) 242-6332
[email protected]

SOURCE Flex

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

