Flex To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference
AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:
Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference
Date: June 4, 2025
Presentation time: 1:20pm PT / 4:20pm ET
The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at . An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Flex Ltd.
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Media, Investors & Analysts
Michelle Simmons
Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations
(669) 242-6332
[email protected]
