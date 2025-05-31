Flex To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:

Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference

Date: June 4, 2025

Presentation time: 1:20pm PT / 4:20pm ET

The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at . An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Media, Investors & Analysts

Michelle Simmons

Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

(669) 242-6332

[email protected]

