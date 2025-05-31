Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fenton & Keller Offers Legal Support For Long-Term Care Insurance Disputes


2025-05-31 03:45:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTEREY, Calif., May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenton & Keller, a leading Monterey County law firm with more than 70 years of experience, is expanding its client services to assist individuals and families facing long-term care insurance disputes.

As long-term care needs grow more complex, policyholders are increasingly encountering denied claims, unclear policy terms, delayed payments, and administrative obstacles. Fenton & Keller's team of attorneys offers personalized legal strategies to help clients resolve these challenges and obtain the coverage they have earned.

"Long-term care decisions are often made during periods of great personal stress," said a spokesperson for Fenton & Keller. "We guide our clients with professionalism and compassion, advocating for their rights and helping them secure the financial support they are entitled to."

The firm provides assistance in a wide range of insurance-related matters, including:

  • Denials of long-term care insurance claims
  • Disputes over policy terms and coverage
  • Delays in claim processing
  • Appeals for denied claims

Clients benefit from Fenton & Keller's proven track record in insurance litigation and negotiation, as well as its commitment to clear communication and thorough representation. The firm offers a free case review for prospective clients seeking to understand their options and legal rights.

A recent client, Frank E., shared his experience:

"During what was undoubtedly one of the most challenging times in our lives, Fenton & Keller proved to be an invaluable support for my wife and me. Their team expertly navigated a complicated insurance case involving the cancellation of long-term care benefits. Their knowledge, professionalism, and care made a meaningful difference in the outcome-and in our lives."

This testimonial does not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of any legal matter.

Fenton & Keller encourages individuals who are experiencing issues with long-term care insurance to seek legal counsel before accepting a denial or settlement.

To schedule a consultation, call (831) 373-1241 or visit the firm's Monterey office at 2801 Monterey Salinas Highway. More information is available at

SOURCE Fenton and Keller

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31052025003732001241ID1109619913

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search