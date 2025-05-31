Fenton & Keller Offers Legal Support For Long-Term Care Insurance Disputes

MONTEREY, Calif., May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenton & Keller, a leading Monterey County law firm with more than 70 years of experience, is expanding its client services to assist individuals and families facing long-term care insurance disputes.

As long-term care needs grow more complex, policyholders are increasingly encountering denied claims, unclear policy terms, delayed payments, and administrative obstacles. Fenton & Keller's team of attorneys offers personalized legal strategies to help clients resolve these challenges and obtain the coverage they have earned.

"Long-term care decisions are often made during periods of great personal stress," said a spokesperson for Fenton & Keller. "We guide our clients with professionalism and compassion, advocating for their rights and helping them secure the financial support they are entitled to."

The firm provides assistance in a wide range of insurance-related matters, including:



Denials of long-term care insurance claims

Disputes over policy terms and coverage

Delays in claim processing Appeals for denied claims

Clients benefit from Fenton & Keller's proven track record in insurance litigation and negotiation, as well as its commitment to clear communication and thorough representation. The firm offers a free case review for prospective clients seeking to understand their options and legal rights.

A recent client, Frank E., shared his experience:

"During what was undoubtedly one of the most challenging times in our lives, Fenton & Keller proved to be an invaluable support for my wife and me. Their team expertly navigated a complicated insurance case involving the cancellation of long-term care benefits. Their knowledge, professionalism, and care made a meaningful difference in the outcome-and in our lives."

Fenton & Keller encourages individuals who are experiencing issues with long-term care insurance to seek legal counsel before accepting a denial or settlement.

To schedule a consultation, call (831) 373-1241 or visit the firm's Monterey office at 2801 Monterey Salinas Highway. More information is available at

