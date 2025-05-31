SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AVDX, TASK, BRDG On Behalf Of Shareholders
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)'s sale to TPG for $10.00 per share in cash. If you are an AvidXchange shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK)'s sale to affiliates of Blackstone and executives and founders of TaskUs for $16.50 per share. If you are a TaskUs shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG)'s sale to Apollo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Bridge shareholders and Bridge OpCo unitholders will receive, at closing, 0.07081 shares of Apollo stock for each share of Bridge Class A common stock and each Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively. If you are a Bridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
