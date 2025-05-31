New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing Peace By Phone X2

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 25B5002397

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919





DATE/TIME: 5/29/25, 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waltham, VT & Shelburne, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone





ACCUSED/VICTIM: Lonie Parker

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT





ACCUSED/VICTIM: Thomas George

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 5/30/25 at approximately 0838 hours, Troopers responded to a report of threats being made via telephone. Investigation revealed on the day prior, both Lonie Parker (50) of Waltham, VT and Thomas George (30) of Shelburne, VT threatened to inflict injury to each other by phone. Both Parker and George were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

