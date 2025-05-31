New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing Peace By Phone X2
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5002397
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/29/25, 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waltham, VT & Shelburne, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Lonie Parker
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Thomas George
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/30/25 at approximately 0838 hours, Troopers responded to a report of threats being made via telephone. Investigation revealed on the day prior, both Lonie Parker (50) of Waltham, VT and Thomas George (30) of Shelburne, VT threatened to inflict injury to each other by phone. Both Parker and George were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOTS: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
