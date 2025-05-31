United Arab Emirates (UAE) Expresses Solidarity With Nigeria And Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Flood

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Federal Republic of Nigeria following floods that submerged the town of Mokwa in Niger State, in the north of the country, resulting in dozens of deaths and substantial damage to property.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Nigeria over this tragedy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.