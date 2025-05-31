Govt Extends Duty-Free Import Window For Yellow Peas Till March 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Centre on Saturday extended the duty-free import window for yellow peas until 31 March 2026, aiming to stabilise domestic pulse prices and ensure adequate supply.

The extension, notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), permits importers to bring in yellow peas without the minimum import price (MIP) condition or port restrictions, provided the bill of lading is dated on or before the new deadline.

Also Read: Centre plans to leverage high productivity in northeastern states to boost output of pulses, ease food inflation

The liberalised policy is expected to help manage price volatility in the pulses market, particularly as tur and other key pulses continue to face supply constraints. The earlier policy was valid until 31 May 2025.

With this extension, the government maintains its calibrated approach to easing import restrictions on select pulses to bridge domestic demand-supply gaps. All imports under this provision will require registration under the online Import Monitoring System, which remains a mandatory compliance requirement.

The decision has been taken under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and has received the approval of the minister of commerce and industry.

The move is likely to ease price pressures ahead of the festive season in major consuming states, according to traders familiar with the matter. It is also expected to benefit pulse processors and millers by ensuring continued access to overseas yellow pea supplies without regulatory hurdles.

Also Read: Centre identifies 2 million hectares for mega pulses boost

The government has previously issued a series of notifications to adjust the import policy for yellow peas, including those dated 8 December 2023, 23 February 2024, 5 April 2024, 8 May 2024, 13 September 2024, 24 December 2024, and most recently, 10 March 2025.

The latest extension signals a continued intent to retain flexibility in agricultural imports in response to shifting domestic needs.

Bimal Kothari, chairman of the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), criticised the government's decision to extend the duty-free import period for yellow peas, saying it could have adverse effects on Indian farmers.

“Allowing imports for such a prolonged period will discourage farmers who cultivate chana from expanding their cultivation area,” Kothari said.

He warned that this move could undermine the government's goal of making India self-reliant in pulses by reducing incentives for domestic production growth.

Also Read: In charts: Why a good pulses output is an urgent need this year

The government has launched a mission for atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in pulses, with an outlay of ₹1,000 crore over the next six years.

As of 31 May, the average retail price of chana dal stood at ₹86.26 per kg, compared to ₹86.12 per kg a year earlier.