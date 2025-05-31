Covid-19: Karnataka Govt Issues Advisory For Citizens Urges To Wear Masks, Maintain Physical Distancing And More
The Health and Family Welfare Services Commissioner issued the public advisory on Covid-19 surveillance and safety, added the report.Also Read | Covid-19 update: Delhi reports 375 active cases, 1 death
"In light of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state continues to monitor and manage Covid-19 through on-going efforts to prevent transmission, detect cases, and provide care. The Department of Health and Family Welfare requests all citizens not to panic, but stay vigilant and actively support public health efforts," PTI quoted the advisory as saying.
"Continued cooperation is crucial to detect and contain any new variants or potential outbreaks. "Your health is our priority," it said.
The public are advised to: "Stay Alert, Not Anxious: Stay informed through official sources, avoid unverified information. Share Information with Health Staff: Inform authorities about travelers from abroad for needful followup."
"Practice responsible behaviour: Wear masks in crowded places, maintain physical distancing, practice good hygiene," it further said.Govt seeks co-operation:
Seeking cooperation from the public, the government's health department said it would conduct random testing and allow sample collection for surveillance.Also Read | Covid-19: 84 new cases in Maharashtra, Centre monitors situation - Top points
It asked people to report unusual increases in COVID-19-like symptoms via the community monitoring tool on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal.
Among other things, the government reiterated for surveillance at schools by keeping sick children home, monitoring pupils for symptoms, promoting hygiene, and ensuring proper ventilation. The advisory stressed hygiene and environmental awareness by practising good hygiene, disposing of waste properly, and keeping public areas clean.
However, the government said that they are in alert mode.Also Read | Karnataka man dies of Covid, Kerala infections at 430, Delhi cases rise to 104
"Call toll-free helpline number 1800 425 8330 for health advice, and 108 for emergency patient transport. Together, we can quickly identify and control potential illnesses, keeping ourselves and our people safe," it said.Cases in Karnataka:
As of Friday, 234 Covid active cases have been reported in the state. Since 1 January, three patients with the infection have died.
With agency inputs.
