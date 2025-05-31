Pune Road Accident: 12 People Including MPSC Students Injured As Speeding Car Runs Over Pedestrians In Sadashiv Peth
The victims, including a few students appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams, were standing around a tea stall when the car hit them, said senior inspector Vijaymala Pawar of Vishrambag police station.Victims sustained severe leg injuries, rushed to hospital
Of the 12 injured, a girl and four others sustained severe leg injuries. All the injured were immediately rushed to Sancheti and Modak hospitals for medical care, police officials told the local media outlets.Also Read | Maharashtra news: Drunk man kills mother for not preparing meal in Dhule
The tragic incident took place near Bhave School around 5.45 pm, reported PTI.Car driver taken into custody
Two persons including the car driver have been taken into custody and their medical tests are being conducted to ascertain if they were under the influence, added the senior inspector.How did the accident happen?
The car driver was intoxicated and hit several vehicles and passersby before crashing into the tea stall said police officials.Also Read | Bengaluru shocker! Driver runs over techie after he refuses to buy cigarettes
“The driver was intoxicated. The car hit multiple vehicles and pedestrians before crashing into the tea stall,” local media outlets quoted Inspector Pawar as saying.One killed in Pune after drunk driver crashes into motorcycle
Earlier in the month, a motorcycle rider died after a speeding Mercedes crashed into the person's motorcycle on the Wadgaon Bridge stretch of the Pune–Bengaluru highway.
Police said all four occupants of the car, including the driver, were under the influence of alcohol during the accident. Two of them-Bhosale and Ranawade-were arrested at the scene, while the other two, who sustained injuries, were taken into custody after receiving medical treatment later that day.Also Read | Drunk Thar driver runs over security guard for asking him to stop honking
An FIR was registered under Sections 105, 281, and 125 (a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 119, 177, 184, and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
