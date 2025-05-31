From TACO, FAFO To MEGA: Acronyms Investors Are Loving In Donald Trump Era - Check Full List
As per a report by Reuters, traders say that these acronyms are relevant for Trump-era markets, such as volatility and uncertainty, which investors need to consider when making decisions.
Some of the new labels are associated with investment strategies that aimed to capitalise on Trump's economic and trade polices and international relations goals. Others are targeted at economic implications or his U-turns as markets and trade partners react to his proposals.
From TACO to FAFO, here are some of the new acronyms that have captured the investment world in the recent times:TACO
TACO stands for“Trump Always Chickens Out”. The word was coined by a Financial Times columnist and refers to the US President's tendency to go back and forth on tariffs and trade deals in the wake of his April 2 "Liberation Day" speech. When asked about TACO earlier this month, Trump was visibly offended.Also Read | Trump TACO meme mocks tariff U-turns: president insists, 'I don't chicken out' FAFO
An acronym for“Fuck Around and Find Out”, FAFO is a word that has been there for quite a long time. However, it has found some renewed relevance as a favourite work at trading desks. It is used to capture the financial market's volatility and chaos that Trump's policymaking process has created.Also Read | Inside Trump and Musk's complicated relationship Also Read | Donald Trump doubles tariff on worldwide steel, claims China vioated trade deal MAGA
This MAGA stands for“Make America Go Away” first appearing in response to Vice President JD Vance's brief and unfruitful visit to Greenland, the autonomous territory of Denmark, which Trump has expressed interest in annexing. At least one Canadian investor says that quip is making the rounds of trading desks in Toronto and Montreal and sparking "wishful thinking" about simply boycotting US investments, as per Reuters.MEGA
Meaning Make Europe Great Again, MEGA was first coined last year to address European competitiveness. It has resurfaced this Spring as a way to describe the flurry of investor interest in and flows into European markets. It's been revived by investors and traders in light of the outperformance European stocks in the immediate aftermath of Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs bombshell.
