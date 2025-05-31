Immigration (Transition) Act To Be Amended

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Martha Connolly

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – Following recent landmark cabinet decision to amend the PSMA to introduce term limits with respect to non-Caymanian civil servants, this week Cabinet approved drafting instructions to amend the Immigration (Transition) Act, 2022, and its accompanying regulations, to commence an initial phase of private sector immigration reform.

Expected changes will include the creation of a national workforce database and national workforce plan as well as changes to work permits and their term limits, the permanent residency (PR) points system, Right to Be Caymanian, Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC), information sharing, compliance, definitions and fees.

Amendments to the Immigration Regulations (2025 Revision) will include a series of proposed revenue-generating measures, including new requirements for annual declarations in order to maintain facilities, as well as new administrative fees.

The various proposed changes relating to the areas mentioned include changes to the PR points system so that the focus shifts to the impact the person makes within the Caymanian community rather than their ability to collect points. Proposed changes to RERC will result in a longer period before being eligible to apply for naturalization. Additionally, the director of Workforce Opportunities Residency Cayman (WORC) and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board will have increased authority to revoke residency and work certificates should they conclude that a marriage or civil partnership is of convenience.

Proposed enforcement measures include provisions to revoke immigration facilities to aid the deportation or removal of non-Caymanians who flout the laws of the Cayman Islands.

Proposed changes to regulations include measures to reduce the ability for work permit holders to switch from job to job; and in keeping with the rise in cost of living over the years, work permit holders will have to show a higher income level to add dependants.

Proposed changes are also forthcoming that will allow Caymanians to receive a letter of Acknowledgement of being Caymanian based on their proven relationship to someone who already possesses their Acknowledgement, creating an easier process for person seeking first-time Acknowledgement.

One of the important proposed changes the National Coalition for Caymanians (NCFC) administration will make is to improve the sharing of information across ministries through the creation of a national workforce database and national workforce plan. The database will serve as a strategic tool to align education, skills, and employment opportunities with industry needs. It will collect data on persons who have received a Cayman Islands government scholarship, their field of study and their intended date of completion. It will also collect data on what jobs for which work permits have been issued and the reasons for requiring the work permit.

These and other measures are necessary to bring better balance to establishing sufficient employment and upward mobility opportunities for Caymanians while simultaneously ensuring that Caymanian-owned businesses continue to have their labour needs met.

With the recent announcement of term limits now being applied to non-Caymanians in the civil service, our government is focused more than ever to provide job opportunities to Caymanians are who may be seeking employment, pursuing a career move or who have recently graduated from college.

The premier, the minister for Caymanian employment and immigration and the minister for education have begun discussions with the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce on a working group to develop a comprehensive, enforceable National Workforce Plan.

This strategic initiative aims to better align the education system and immigration policies with the evolving needs of the local economy, while ensuring that Caymanians are at the forefront of opportunity. As part of this collaborative effort, immediate steps are being taken for Caymanians, in particular recent graduates, to access internships, apprenticeships, and meaningful employment across both the private and public sectors. Further details on this joint initiative will be shared in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the proposed changes, minister for Caymanian employment and immigration, Michael Myles, stated:

“Modernizing the Immigration (Transition) Act (2022 Revision) is a critical step toward equipping Caymanians, particularly our young people with the tools and opportunities needed to transition from education and training into employment with opportunities for upward mobility. The contemplated changes to the immigration legislation represent our government's commitment to ensuring that no Caymanian, whether graduating locally or abroad, is left struggling to find employment.

“Through improved coordination among key government departments and the private sector alongside the strategic sharing of information, we will better align training, education and employment pathways, helping our people secure their rightful place in the workforce and driving the continued progress of our nation. Therefore, it is envisioned that the name of the immigration legislation will be retitled as the Caymanian Protection Act.”

Premier André Ebanks also remarked on the issue noting that the government's commitment to increasing Caymanian employment remains steadfast:

“By creating the national workforce plan we can establish formal requirements for our people to gain the necessary experience and qualifications to build successful careers within their country. Ultimately, such an initiative will promote economic growth, reduce unemployment and foster a more resilient and skilled national workforce,” he said.

Minister for education and training, Rolston Anglin, stated:

“I welcome removal of age old barriers to information sharing which would have usually stifle true collaboration with minister Myles' team at the ministry of Caymanian employment and immigration to ensure education is aligned with the labour market and giving Caymanians the greatest chance at maximizing their God-given talents!”

