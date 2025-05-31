Volleyball Festival To Be Held On June 1 In Baku's Seaside National Park
Organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the event will not only be held in the capital but also in various regions across the country.
The festival is dedicated to International Children's Day and will feature teams of boys and girls under the age of 12. Participants will engage in symbolic matches and a variety of fun games.
The main goal of the festival is to promote children's interest in sports, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and foster values such as teamwork, friendship, and fair play.
