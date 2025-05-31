Mir Jalal Pashayev's“Manifest Of A Young Man” Presented In Georgia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On May 31, the Georgian translation of“Manifest of a Young Man” by prominent Azerbaijani writer Mir Jalal Pashayev was officially presented at the 27th Tbilisi International Book Festival, held at the“Expo Georgia” exhibition center, Azernews reports.

The translator of the book into Georgian, Professor Imir Mammadli, called the presentation a significant cultural event, emphasizing that it reflects the close friendship between the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples.

In his remarks, Orkhan Sadigov (Fikratoghlu), advisor to the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, highlighted that Mir Jalal is one of the symbolic figures of Azerbaijani literature. He noted that the book, which champions Azerbaijani identity and national thought, will help introduce Mir Jalal's work more broadly in Georgia.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, praised both the opening of the festival and the book's launch as meaningful contributions to cultural exchange. He noted that such events play a vital role in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

Dr. Lala Hasanova, a senior researcher at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), gave an in-depth overview of Mir Jalal's literary legacy.

The event also featured speeches by Davit Shemokmedeli, President of the All-Georgian Rustaveli Society, and Bagatur Arabuli, Chairman of the Georgian Writers' Union. Both underscored the significance of the new Georgian-language publication in deepening cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Other speakers emphasized Azerbaijan's participation in the book fair and the translation of Mir Jalal Pashayev's work as key steps in advancing bilateral cultural cooperation.