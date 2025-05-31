Turkiye Launches New Wave Of Arrests In Major Istanbul Municipality Corruption Probe
Azernews reports, citing Turkish media, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has issued arrest warrants for 47 individuals as part of the ongoing probe.
In the fifth wave of detentions, police have so far apprehended 30 suspects, including mayors of three major districts in Istanbul. The investigation also extends beyond Istanbul, with reports confirming the arrests of two district mayors in Adana, as well as several members and deputies of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).
Some suspects are reportedly abroad, while police and prosecutors have conducted search operations in multiple municipal buildings across Istanbul, aiming to uncover further evidence tied to the alleged corruption.
The case continues to develop and marks one of the most high-profile anti-corruption efforts involving municipal officials in recent years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment