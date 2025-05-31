17 Students Suffer Gas Poisoning At University Dormitory In Iran
Hamid Safarpour, head of the Emergency and Disaster Management Department at Ilam University of Medical Sciences, confirmed the incident in a statement to local Iranian media.
According to Safarpour, 12 students received outpatient medical care, while 5 others were transferred to Razi Hospital for further treatment.
The poisoning was reportedly caused by a gas leak originating from the dormitory's boiler room, where the gas system had shut down and subsequently released gas into the building.
Ilam University is home to approximately 7,000 students.
