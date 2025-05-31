Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
17 Students Suffer Gas Poisoning At University Dormitory In Iran

2025-05-31 03:06:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 30, 17 students at Ilam University in western Iran were hospitalized after a gas leak incident at a dormitory, Azernews reports.

Hamid Safarpour, head of the Emergency and Disaster Management Department at Ilam University of Medical Sciences, confirmed the incident in a statement to local Iranian media.

According to Safarpour, 12 students received outpatient medical care, while 5 others were transferred to Razi Hospital for further treatment.

The poisoning was reportedly caused by a gas leak originating from the dormitory's boiler room, where the gas system had shut down and subsequently released gas into the building.

Ilam University is home to approximately 7,000 students.

