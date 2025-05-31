397 People Suffered From Armenian Landmines In Azerbaijan Since 2020: Ministry

MENAFN - AzerNews) Since the end of the 2020 Patriotic War, 397 people have been killed or injured due to landmines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani territory,reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministry noted that recent back-to-back landmine explosions over the past two days have once again targeted innocent civilians.

“These malicious acts, which include targeting residential areas and cemeteries, constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and continue to hinder the safe return of displaced populations to their homes,” the statement added.