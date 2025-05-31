Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar May 19 1.7 May 26 1.7 May 20 1.7 May 27 1.7 May 21 1.7 May 28 - May 22 1.7 May 29 1.7 May 23 1.7 May 30 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0114 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.0107 manat and amounted to 1.92877 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro May 19 1.9014 May 26 1.9400 May 20 1.9122 May 27 1.9343 May 21 1.9265 May 28 - May 22 1.9260 May 29 1.9122 May 23 1.9241 May 30 1.9286 Average rate per week 1.91804 Average rate per week 1.928775

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0658 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.03521 manat and amounted to 2.14875 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble May 19 2.0971 May 26 2.1375 May 20 2.1087 May 27 2.1262 May 21 2.1007 May 28 - May 22 2.1283 May 29 2.1280 May 23 2.1329 May 30 2.2033 Average rate per week 2.11354 Average rate per week 2.14875

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0433 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00024 manat and amounted to 0.0435 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira May 19 0.0437 May 26 0.0436 May 20 0.0438 May 27 0.0436 May 21 0.0438 May 28 - May 22 0.0438 May 29 0.0435 May 23 0.0436 May 30 0.0433 Average rate per week 0.04374 Average rate per week 0.0435

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28, a national holiday marking Independence Day, as the date fell on a non-working day.