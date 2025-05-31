403
Israel Strikes 60 Homes In Gaza In Less Than 48 Hours Displaces Large-Scale Displacement
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 31 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces bombed 60 homes many of which housed multiple apartments and dozens of families in less than 48 hours across Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.
The Civil Defecse Authority in the Gaza Strip confirmed stated Saturday that the strikes resulted in widespread displacement of residents and increased suffering among civilians.
The Civil Defence Authority noted that the raids primarily targeted residential buildings, leaving thousands of Palestinian families homeless amid the ongoing violence.
The Authority noted that the attacks focus on civilian neighbourhoods, intensifying the humanitarian crisis and deepening the tragedy Palestinian Gazans face.
The Authority condemned the continued Israeli escalation of violence. The situation remains dire as the humanitarian situation deteriorates amid the relentless targeting of residential areas.
