IAEA Report Sharp Increase In Iran's Highly-Enriched Uranium
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 31 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran rose its stockpile of enriched uranium by nearly 49 percent since last February which is close to a nuclear weapon-degree level.
Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched at 60 percent reached 409 kg., according to a report issued by the UN nuclear watchdog on Saturday.
The report raised concerns over Iran's intentions while the negotiations continue between the Islamic republic and the United States.
During its coming meeting, due on June 9, the IAEA Board of Governors will discuss the recently accelerated pace of Iran's uranium enrichment.
Director-General of the Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi said Tehran concealed its nuclear activities from IAEA inspectors and tended to hamper the inspections at three sites.
The latest report can provide grounds for the IAEA Board of Governors to refer Iran's dossier to the UN Security Council.
Experts estimate that 42 kg. enriched at 90 percent are enough for Iran to make a nuclear weapon. (end)
