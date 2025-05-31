Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IAEA Report Sharp Increase In Iran's Highly-Enriched Uranium


2025-05-31 03:03:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 31 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran rose its stockpile of enriched uranium by nearly 49 percent since last February which is close to a nuclear weapon-degree level.
Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched at 60 percent reached 409 kg., according to a report issued by the UN nuclear watchdog on Saturday.
The report raised concerns over Iran's intentions while the negotiations continue between the Islamic republic and the United States.
During its coming meeting, due on June 9, the IAEA Board of Governors will discuss the recently accelerated pace of Iran's uranium enrichment.
Director-General of the Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi said Tehran concealed its nuclear activities from IAEA inspectors and tended to hamper the inspections at three sites.
The latest report can provide grounds for the IAEA Board of Governors to refer Iran's dossier to the UN Security Council.
Experts estimate that 42 kg. enriched at 90 percent are enough for Iran to make a nuclear weapon. (end)
ams


MENAFN31052025000071011013ID1109619808

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search