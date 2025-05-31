Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi FM Affirms Continued Support To Syria


2025-05-31 03:03:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 31 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue to be at the forefront of supporters of Syria in its reconstruction and economic drives.
The lifting of Western sanctions on Syria will contribute to economic recovery and have a positive effect on the living of the Syrian people, Prince Bin Farhan said at a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani in Damascus on Saturday.
Noting that the Kingdom contributed to lobbying for lifting the decades-long sanctions, he thanked US President Donald Trump for his positive response.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar have agreed to offer joint financial support for Syria to improve the standard of living of the public sector employees, the minister pointed out.
This financial contribution is part of the Kingdom's commitment to fostering stability in the Syrian Arab Republic, reviving the economy and alleviating humanitarian suffering, he went on.
Prince Bin Farhan added that his country and Syria have entered a new stage of robust economic and investment cooperation based on mutual respect and joint vision for regional stability.
Earlier today, the Saudi minister arrived in the Syrian capital city of Damascus, leading a high-level economic delegation on an official visit.
He held talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at Tishreen Palace and conveyed to him the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
President Al-Sharaa later hosted a luncheon in honor of the minister and his entourage.
The Saudi delegation includes Advisor to the Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al Farhan; Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic and Development Affairs Abdullah bin Zarah; Royal Court Advisor Mohammad bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri; Deputy Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen bin Saad Alkhalaf, and Assistant Minister of Investment Dr. Abdullah Aldubaikhi. (end)
hss


MENAFN31052025000071011013ID1109619805

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search