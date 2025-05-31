403
Saudi FM Affirms Continued Support To Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 31 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue to be at the forefront of supporters of Syria in its reconstruction and economic drives.
The lifting of Western sanctions on Syria will contribute to economic recovery and have a positive effect on the living of the Syrian people, Prince Bin Farhan said at a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani in Damascus on Saturday.
Noting that the Kingdom contributed to lobbying for lifting the decades-long sanctions, he thanked US President Donald Trump for his positive response.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar have agreed to offer joint financial support for Syria to improve the standard of living of the public sector employees, the minister pointed out.
This financial contribution is part of the Kingdom's commitment to fostering stability in the Syrian Arab Republic, reviving the economy and alleviating humanitarian suffering, he went on.
Prince Bin Farhan added that his country and Syria have entered a new stage of robust economic and investment cooperation based on mutual respect and joint vision for regional stability.
Earlier today, the Saudi minister arrived in the Syrian capital city of Damascus, leading a high-level economic delegation on an official visit.
He held talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at Tishreen Palace and conveyed to him the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
President Al-Sharaa later hosted a luncheon in honor of the minister and his entourage.
The Saudi delegation includes Advisor to the Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al Farhan; Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic and Development Affairs Abdullah bin Zarah; Royal Court Advisor Mohammad bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri; Deputy Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen bin Saad Alkhalaf, and Assistant Minister of Investment Dr. Abdullah Aldubaikhi. (end)
