Veterans Take The Lead At Golden Age Games

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Golden Age Games are the world's largest sports rehabilitation event of its kind for Veterans over age 55. The annual event, which this year takes place May 31 – June 5, gives Veterans the opportunity to shine year-round, proving that athleticism has no age limit and that a focus on sports and fitness is essential to healthy aging.

Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center is hosting the Games in Memphis, Tennessee, as athletes compete in 18 sports from pickleball, basketball and blind disc-golf to track and field. A record number-over 1,000 Veterans-are registered to compete, including a 95-year-old Veteran from Mobile, Alabama.

For Veterans like Myra Ancheta, being a National Veterans Golden Age Games athlete is a game-changer, helping them to revive their physical fitness after their military service, setting new goals and getting more fit.

“After joining the Marine Corps, physical activity was a way of life. Waking up early in the morning and running in formation positively changed my life. Now I am a Golden Age Games athlete. My personal goal-be a pickleball coach and teach active duty and Veterans in my community this addicting sport of pickleball,” Ancheta shared.

Serious bragging rights

The feedback from Veterans is crushingly confident-probably for reasons most people might think. Bragging rights and trash talk are all part of the fun for the athletes, who are out to earn their share of medals-and maybe break a few records on their way up the ranks. With VA recreation therapists and clinicians as their coaches, Veterans benefit from year-round rehabilitation and fitness programs at their local VA facilities to remain physically engaged and give them an extra boost of confidence.

Army Veteran Michael Bell, a three-time participant who“truly enjoys both competition and fellowship,” will compete in boccia, bowling, golf, pickleball and horseshoes.

Veteran Richard Cooks said the Games help him achieve more each day, despite his visual impairment.“I'm more athletic now and that keeps me going,” said Cooks, who who is returning for his ninth year will compete in the visually impaired division for cornhole, boccia, disc golf and shuffleboard.

Mission: Fitness For Life

Through its“Fitness for Life” mission, the Golden Age Games is a premier showcase for the rehabilitation value that sports, fitness and wellness provide in the lives of Veterans ages 55 and beyond. VA research and clinical experience demonstrate that sports rehabilitation helps with weight loss, improves chronic conditions and provides a fun way to destress.

Learn more about Sports4Vets and stay connected to cheer on these proud athletes. Follow on Sports4Vets Facebook , Sports4Vets on Instagram , and Sports4Vets on X for the latest updates. Use #Sports4Vets and #GoldenAgeGames to see the coverage.

