Marine Corps Veteran Proudly Serves In VA Police Force
Every day, Chief Jantz and the VA police officers throughout the nation help keep Veterans, their family members and staff at VA facilities safe. As dedicated members of the VA police force, VA police officers play a critical role in maintaining a secure and welcoming environment for all who enter the facility.
VA police not only deter and respond to criminal activity, but also provide essential support during emergencies, assist individuals in crisis and serve as a visible reminder of VA's commitment to safety. Through their vigilance, professionalism and compassion, Chief Jantz and his fellow officers foster trust and support the wellbeing of the Veteran community they serve.
Coming from a family with a long tradition of military service, Chief Jantz appreciates that the VA Police Service offers flexibility to balance work and family, and the opportunity to serve and assist Veterans.
“I am especially proud when we are able to effectively assist Veterans in need,” he said.“Having the opportunity to dedicate time to understand the situation, identify appropriate actions and follow through makes a meaningful difference.”
Chief Jantz is one of over 4,000 VA police officers at 141 facilities across the country, and one of the 84 percent of VA police officers who are Veterans. In May, during National Police Week, VA acknowledged their service and commitment to the safety and protection of others with events at facilities across the country.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. To date, 10 VA police officers have made that sacrifice in the line of duty.
VA Police is always looking for qualified applicants to join its team. Desirable candidates must have either criminal justice education, experience as a police officer, experience as a military police officer or a combination of education and experience.
Visit USAJOBS to view current VA Police job announcements. Transitioning service members may be eligible for employment training, internship and apprenticeship opportunities through the DoD SkillBridge program .
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment