Visit Of Prime Minister Of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, 31 May 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, visited Singapore on 31 May 2025.

Prime Minister Anwar called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. They commended the excellent partnership between our two countries and underscored the importance of working even closer together in a more turbulent world.

Prime Minister Anwar also met Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Following up on their discussions last week during the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits chaired by Prime Minister Anwar in Kuala Lumpur, the Prime Ministers reaffirmed their shared resolve to ensure that bilateral relations continue to grow from strength to strength and deliver mutual benefits to our peoples.

The Prime Ministers took stock of the good progress in bilateral cooperation across various domains, including through initiatives like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. They reiterated their shared commitment for Ministers and officials on both sides to further step up mutual consultations to make concrete progress on outstanding bilateral issues, particularly as the two countries work toward the 12th Leaders' Retreat which Singapore will host.

