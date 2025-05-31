Visit By United States Congressional Delegations, 29 May - 1 June 2025
The CODELs separately met Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. Senator Duckworth also separately met Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng. During these meetings, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding, substantive, and mutually beneficial partnership between Singapore and the US, especially in the areas of defence and the economy. They explored expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as in critical and emerging technologies, and energy. The CODELs agreed that the US should continue to play a constructive role in the region. Both sides also had a productive exchange of views on a range of regional and international developments.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
31 MAY 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment