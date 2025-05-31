Visit By United States Congressional Delegations, 29 May - 1 June 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A United States Senate Congressional delegation (CODEL) jointly led by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Nebraska), and a United States House CODEL led by Representative John Moolenaar (R-Michigan), joined by Representative Brian Mast (R-Florida) and Representative Greg Stanton, visited Singapore from 29 May to 1 June 2025 to attend the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue.

The CODELs separately met Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. Senator Duckworth also separately met Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng. During these meetings, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding, substantive, and mutually beneficial partnership between Singapore and the US, especially in the areas of defence and the economy. They explored expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as in critical and emerging technologies, and energy. The CODELs agreed that the US should continue to play a constructive role in the region. Both sides also had a productive exchange of views on a range of regional and international developments.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

31 MAY 2025

