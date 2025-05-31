Bihar: 2 Smugglers Arrested With Heroin Valued At Rs 5 Crore
The operation led to the arrest of two individuals identified as Ankush Kumar, a resident of Kurmi Tola, Anaith Mohalla and Indrajit Kumar, a resident of Paswan Toli in the same locality.
The joint team has seized 2 kg 107 grams of heroin, a luxury car, Rs 1,27,490 in cash and several other significant materials including ATM cards and important documents from their possessions.
According to Ara Sadar ASP Parichay Kumaron Saturday stated, "A third suspect is on the run. His identity has been withheld for operational reasons. The third suspect, the landlord of the house where the illegal consignment was recovered is currently absconding, and police teams are actively conducting raids to arrest him."
Initial investigations reveal that the consignment was smuggled from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, to Ara, Bihar, as part of an interstate racket.
Authorities are now probing the intended distribution network to determine where and to whom the materials were to be supplied.
“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of NDPS act in Nawada police station and also informed the narcotics control bureau officers about the seizures,” Kumar said.
Officials noted with concern that Bihar is witnessing increasing cases of illegal substance trade, reminiscent of the "Udta Punjab" crisis.
Since the imposition of the liquor ban, the state has seen a rise in the trafficking and consumption of other banned substances like heroin, opium, marijuana and other contrabands.
Police said that this operation is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle illegal supply chains, and more arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.
