Eid Al Adha: 5 Visa-Free Countries UAE Residents Can Travel To During Holidays

Eid Al Adha is just round the corner and many UAE residents, if not most, have already made plans for the holidays.

A majority of them have already made travel plans outside the country to get a brief respite from the sweltering heat, while some have opted for staycations.

But if you are one of those who is still undecided on where to go during the break, we have got you covered. There are many visa-free countries which are just a short flight away.

Here are five visa-free destinations for a quick getaway:

Georgia

Georgia is one of the popular destinations for UAE residents as well as for travellers from around the world. Nestled between Europe and Asia, Georgia is known for its natural beauty, mountain landscapes and the popular town of Tbilisi. Georgia is just a short flight away with a travel time of 3.5 to 4 hours. UAE residents can get visa-free entry for up to 90 days.

Seychelles

Seychelles is another gem in the Indian Ocean and known for its pristine beaches and natural beauty. It is the ideal destination if you want escape the hustle and bustle of city life. The travel time to this paradise is approximately 4.5 hours and UAE residents can get visa-free entry.

Maldives

Maldives is another great destination if you want a quick getaway. The beach destination is known for its lagoons, picture-postcard views and resorts. Maldives offers visa on arrival for all nationalities and can be reached in 4.5 to 5 hours.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is another go-to destination nestled between Europe and Asia. Azerbaijan known for its natural beauty, old towns and its cultural scene. UAE residents can get a visa on arrival for 30 days and the flying time is 3 hours.

Nepal

If you wish to be in the lap of Mother Nature, Nepal it is. The Himalayan Kingdom, home to Mount Everest, is known for its mountains, trekking, food, culture as well as ancient UNESCO World Heritage sites. UAE residents can get a visa on arrival and it takes approximately 4.5 hours to get there.