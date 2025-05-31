Eid Al Adha Getaway: UAE Expats Say Jebel Jais' 10°C Cooler Air, Views Are 'Perfect Reset'

As the long Eid Al Adha weekend approaches, many UAE residents are looking for quick getaways to escape the summer heat. For those not planning international travel, Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest peak in Ras Al Khaimah, is proving to be a top pick among residents.

About 10 degrees cooler than those in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the temperatures at Jebel Jais hover between 23°C and 30°C, the mountain offers a refreshing break from the city's heat . The cool breeze, winding roads, and peaceful views are drawing residents looking for a quiet and scenic escape.

Unplanned trips

Shadab Mannar, a digital marketing executive living in Al Nahda, visited Jebel Jais last weekend with a friend.“We were just driving along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and decided to take a short trip last Sunday. We didn't really plan anything; we just felt like getting away,” he said.“The city felt too hot and crowded, so we got in the car and ended up at Jebel Jais.”

He added that the drive became more enjoyable as they climbed higher into the mountains.“Honestly, the weather was so pleasant, especially as we went up. It didn't even feel like we were in Middle East summer. We stayed till after sunset, around 9.30 pm, just sitting there enjoying the calm. It was so peaceful and cool.”

Shadab now plans to have a short trip with his cousins and friends during the Eid break.“After that experience, we already decided to drive up again during the long weekend. It's just perfect,” he said.

Similarly, Maria Fernandes, a PR executive in Dubai, also found herself at Jebel Jais earlier this week in an unplanned trip with her cousins visiting from Abu Dhabi.

“After lunch, we stepped out just to get some ice cream. One of our friends had to drive to Ras Al Khaimah for some work, so we tagged along,” she said.“After his work, we were all thinking about what to do next, so we drove up the mountain.”

Maria said the change in scenery and temperature was immediate.“As soon as we hit the mountain road, the air felt cooler and lighter. We had brought sandwiches and tea in a flask, so we stopped at a viewpoint and had a little picnic.”

“It wasn't just the weather, it was the silence, the views, and the break we didn't know we needed. It felt like the perfect reset before starting the workweek again,” she said.

'Away from the malls'

Zubair Ahmed, a father of three living in Abu Dhabi, is planning to take his family to Jebel Jais during the upcoming Eid break.

“We will be traveling to Dubai for lunch at my brother's place on Eid Al Adha and then head straight to Jebel Jais in the evening,” he said.“We usually end up going to the mall or some indoor activity because of the heat. But this time, I wanted to do something different.”

He added that several of his friends recently went to the mountain and had only good things to say.“They told me it's much cooler there in the evenings. The kids are excited about the road trip, and I am just looking forward to spending some time outdoors with them, no screens, no noise, just fresh air and mountains.”