UAE Lottery: 7 Residents Bag Dh100,000 Each In 13Th Lucky Chance Draw

The 13th draw of the Lucky Day, Lucky Chance draw at the UAE Lottery brought life-changing news to seven participants on Saturday, May 31, with each winning Dh100,000 in the weekly Lucky Chance raffle.

The jackpot-winning numbers - days 3, 8, 18, 22, 25, and 31 followed by the month 7.

Lucky Chance Draw Nunber 250531 announced the following winning ticket numbers:

BH3282182

CH5863285

CH5844534

BJ3445984

CL6274201

BE2929558

DC7937029

Each of these ticket holders is now Dh100,000 richer, a reward that could help fulfill long-held dreams, cover family expenses, or support education and savings goals.

The UAE's first and only regulated lottery was launched in December last year, offering a Dh100-million jackpot. Depending on how many numbers are matched, players can take home prizes ranging between Dh100 and Dh100 million.

While the odds of winning the jackpot are one in over 8 million , "someone in the UAE will win the Dh100 million for sure ," Bishop Woosley, director of Lottery Operations at The Game, which operates UAE Lottery, had earlier told Khaleej Times.

Asked if the company was working to better the odds, Woosley had said they were looking at“player preferences, what they play, how much they play and what games they like.”

The lottery is for residents aged 18 and above in the UAE. Players are not allowed to participate in the games unless they are physically present in the country at the time of playing.

As of now, the prizes are not subject to any taxes.