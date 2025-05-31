Le Gourmet At Galeries Lafayette Unveils New Business Lunch Offering

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette, situated in the heart of Dubai Mall, has announced the launch of its new Business Lunch menu, catering specifically to professionals looking for quality dining within their busy work schedules.

Available from Monday to Friday between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM, this curated lunch experience features a three-course menu by the establishment's acclaimed chefs. The menu includes an international selection of dishes, reflecting the culinary diversity for which Le Gourmet is renowned.

Starters include popular choices such as Dynamite Shrimp, Chicken Tikka Chaat, and Crispy Cauliflower. The main courses feature dishes like Smoked Salmon & Avocado Tartine, Chicken Escalope accompanied by fresh salad and fries, and Lamb Biryani with aromatic rice. Diners can conclude their meal with carefully prepared desserts, including Chocolate Mousse, traditional Tiramisu, or Assorted Mini Pastries.

Priced at Dh80 per person, the business lunch also includes a beverage selection comprising soft drinks and iced teas. Guests may choose to add premium coffee options such as Americano, Espresso, Cappuccino, or Latte Flat White for an additional Dh10.

The new lunch menu aims to provide Dubai's professionals with a refined, yet convenient dining option ideal for business meetings or a brief respite from the working day.

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette remains a prominent dining destination in Dubai, consistently offering a high-caliber culinary experience.