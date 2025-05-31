From marriage to children to milestone birthdays‭, ‬over the last decade‭, ‬we have witnessed the lives of the GCC and Levant's It girls-to-influencers evolve in the palm of our hands‭. ‬And where once the nascent stars of blogs‭, ‬Instagram and TikTok would‭ ‬convince us of the must-buy power of a new lipstick‭; ‬today‭, ‬with established life stories filling social media grids‭, ‬they are‭ ‬finding success in more personal‭ ‬–‭ ‬and potentially‭, ‬profitable‭ ‬–‭ ‬commercial ventures‭.‬

I was working as a luxury magazine editor at the start of influencer culture in the 2010s‭ ‬–‭ ‬a time when our print advertising revenue became increasingly diverted to 20-something women posting about makeup and handbags‭ ‬for jaw-dropping sums of money‭. ‬This worked‭, ‬for a while‭, ‬until discerning consumers started to question whether luxury goods were devalued by being promoted by someone on the basis of their social media following‭. ‬We'd hear whispered reports of high net worth clients becoming repelled by brands gifting‭, ‬and paying‭, ‬influencers to promote high‭ ‬value products‭. ‬Likewise‭, ‬over time the women and men sharing their life stories with us looked for ways to leverage their followings beyond sponsored content‭. ‬

Now in their 30s‭, ‬40s and beyond‭, ‬these first gen influencers‭ ‬–‭ ‬like their audience‭ ‬–‭ ‬desire authenticity in their digital and physical lives‭. ‬A natural next step is to launch an eponymous product line‭; ‬some finding global success‭, ‬such as Huda Beauty‭, ‬whose foray into strip lashes has become a world-leading cosmetics player‭, ‬recently returned to full founder ownership‭. ‬Similarly‭, ‬Karen Wazen's Gen Z catnip cat-eye sunglasses‭ (‬as worn by Beyoncé‭), ‬with fashion jewellery and belts joining the Karen Wazen Collection‭.‬

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Beyond beauty and accessories‭, ‬however‭, ‬it can be challenging to formulate a physical fashion brand robust enough to survive the‭ ‬changing tides of trends‭. ‬Over the years‭, ‬we've had Noughties bootcut jeans‭ (‬incidentally now back in style‭) ‬designed by Dubai's Rima and Dina Zahran‭ (‬more from Rima later‭), ‬sharp-shouldered blazers by Saudi's Alanoud Badr‭, ‬aka Fozaza‭, ‬and everything in between‭. ‬But to truly succeed and gain longevity‭, ‬an influencer-driven fashion line needs a strong manufacturing partner‭. ‬Denmark's Rotate Birger Christensen has managed this brilliantly by harnessing the Fashion Week peacocking of its glamorous stylist founders and turning it into accessible partywear‭, ‬backed by a 150-‭ ‬year-old Copenhagen fashion giant‭.‬

While 150-year-old fashion firms have yet to exist‭, ‬let alone wield manufacturing clout‭, ‬in the GCC‭, ‬the region does have incredibly strong heritage in fine jewellery‭, ‬from the gold souqs to the family firms established during the 20th century‭. ‬With a wealth of local craftsmanship on our doorstep‭, ‬local tastemakers have a unique opportunity to parlay their audience connection into‭ ‬lasting jewellery pieces that cement that bond‭. ‬It may seem contradictory that the transience of digital storytelling should translate effectively into the permanence of fine jewellery‭, ‬and yet the deep intimacy of sharing your life online weaves into precious mementos with ease‭. ‬In November 2022‭, ‬Dubai-based Palestinian fashion designer-cum-influencer Rima Zahran launched her eponymous fine jewellery brand RZ by Rima Zahran with just one design‭; ‬a heart-shaped locket bracelet that harks back to a piece she‭ ‬had made as a teenager who longed to fit in‭. ‬Subsequent designs include a key pendant representing those worn by displaced Palestinian refugees as a symbol of the hope to return home‭.‬

Of late‭, ‬international fine jewellery brands have come around to the power of Middle Eastern celebrity‭. ‬Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram has been the face of Tiffany‭ & ‬Co since 2023‭, ‬while Cartier dresses Egyptian actor Tara Emad‭ (‬it has previously worked with‭ ‬Yasmine Sabri‭, ‬although Sabri has more recently been associated with Chopard‭). ‬Yet‭, ‬there is something intensely personal and heartfelt about local creations‭, ‬such as Zahran's‭ ‬–‭ ‬which are modelled by her and her female family members‭ ‬–‭ ‬that goes beyond a billboard or red carpet association‭. ‬Zahran has succeeded in translating her personal brand into a physical‭,‬‭ ‬precious product that deeply resonates with her online following‭. ‬She is also able to mine a sweet spot of pricing‭; ‬the clear blue water between the anonymity of gold souq offerings and international powerhouse marques‭.‬

Leveraging local expertise in jewellery creation‭, ‬and layering on individual heart‭, ‬regional pride and intimate insights‭, ‬Middle‭ ‬Eastern fashion influencers transforming digital currency into carats look set to shine brightly‭.‬