Muscat Stock Exchange Gains OMR 806 Million In Market Capitalisation In May
Muscat: The Muscat Stock Exchange recorded market gains of 806.1 million Omani riyals in May, supported by rising share prices and improved investor confidence. The market capitalization closed at 27.93 billion Omani riyals.
The exchange's main index ended the month up by 244 points, closing at 4,561 points. This was its first monthly gain of the year after losing more than 260 points over the previous four months.
All sector indices posted gains, led by Sharia-compliant index, which rose by 10.4%. The Industrial Index followed with a 604-point increase, while the Financial and Services sectors rose by 300 and 87 points respectively.
Trading value also jumped by 43.4% to reach 149.4 million Omani riyals, marking the second-highest monthly level of the year. The number of executed transactions hit a record 32,736 deals.
Share prices rose for 63 companies, declined for 27, and remained unchanged for 9.
