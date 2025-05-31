Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets Chairperson Of African Union Commission

2025-05-31 02:09:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Chairperson of the African Union Commission HE Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, who is currently on a visit to the State of Qatar.

Both sides conferred on ways to strengthen collaborative ties between the State of Qatar and the African Union (AU), as well as the latest developments in Africa, particularly the efforts aimed at resolving the crisis between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

HE Youssouf applauded the State of Qatar's support for the AU's endeavors to achieve regional stability and enhance peace across the continent.

