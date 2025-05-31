Zurich Airport Chief Sees Rising Demand For US Travel
“Anyone who has booked trips to the US will travel,” said Brosi in an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft on Friday. And those who decide not to travel to the US will opt for another destination.
“Summer business will determine whether it will be slightly more or slightly less than 32 million passengers,” said airport boss Brosi.
He believes that Switzerland's largest airport is definitely prepared for high demand. During the Easter holidays, operations ran“smoothly”. In the past, however, there have been more delays during the peak summer season.
The airport boss sees one challenge in securing sufficient labour. At the same time, he criticises the increasing restrictions in aviation:“We are moving towards a 24-hour society, but the signs are pointing to further restrictions in aviation.”
Overall, Brosi is satisfied with the prestigious property The Circle – a business centre at the Airport. Although demand in the retail sector has been lower than expected, it has been better in the catering sector. Despite a vacancy rate of around 10%, he believes in the long-term prospects of the project.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
