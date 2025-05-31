A Panamanian Lawyer Will Represent Panama At Miss Afro International 2026

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian lawyer and activist Gabriela Yangüez was officially presented as Miss AfroPanama 2025 Saturday, May 24, and will represent Panama in the first edition of the Miss Afro International pageant, to be held in Cartagena, Colombia in 2026. At 28 years old, Yangüez is originally from the San Miguelito district. She has worked as a model, content creator, and human rights advocate, especially on issues related to the Afro-descendant community. She is part of the Afro-Panamanian Youth Network and a graduate of the Daughters of Alkebulan training platform. She has been the face of national and international brands and has participated in initiatives such as the United Nations Pact of Afro-Panamanian Women. In 2025, she was recognized by the National Government as an Outstanding Afro-Panamanian Woman for her activism against structural racism.

The crowning event, held at the San Miguelito Cultural Center, included a bazaar of Afro-descendant businesses, cultural presentations, and fashion shows, with the participation of community organizations. Miss Afro International will feature representatives from countries such as Panama, Argentina, Spain, the United States, Senegal, Venezuela, and more. This is a pageant that seeks to give visibility to Afro-descendant women of the diaspora and highlight their leadership, culture, and identity.“Born from the vision of highlighting African heritage and breaking historical beauty stereotypes, this pageant celebrates the diversity, elegance, and strength of Black women in their many expressions.

Here, each representative not only wears a crown, but also the living history of her people,” reads an official description of the contest organized by prominent former Peruvian model María Fairelough. On social media, Gabriela expressed her gratitude for the support she received and noted that this achievement is part of a collective mission to open more spaces for future generations:“This is not just a personal achievement; it reflects the dream of every Afro-descendant girl who one day looked in the mirror and wanted to see herself represented, respected, and celebrated,” wrote Miss Afro Panama after her crowning.“Being Miss Afro Panama is an opportunity to continue raising our voices, making our struggles visible, celebrating our beauty, and paving more paths for those who come after us,” she added.