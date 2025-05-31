Uttar Pradesh Unveils Major Export Drive To Empower 500 Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Uttar Pradesh government launched the Uttar Pradesh Export Growth Campaign (UPNVA) on Friday, emphasising the state's commitment to strengthening the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

The initiative was jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation (UPSIC) and the India SME Forum in Moradabad.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary for MSME, highlighted the government's focus on the sector during the launch event. He noted that developed countries achieving rapid progress over 25-30 years typically relied on two key pillars: significant advancement in exports and a highly active MSME sector.

Kumar described these elements as complementary to each other and emphasised the unprecedented priority the UP government has given to the MSME sector.

UPSIC Managing Director Raj Kamal Yadav outlined the organisation's commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs to compete in global markets.

He referenced the UP MSME 1-Connect portal as a comprehensive solution offering expert guidance, sector-based advice, an incentive calculator, detailed project reports, and access to a helpline at 155343.

According to India SME Forum President Vinod Kumar, MSMEs contribute approximately 45 percent to the state's total exports.

He indicated that emerging opportunities in direct-to-consumer (D2C) and e-commerce exports present new avenues for UP's MSMEs to demonstrate their capabilities on the global stage.

The UPNVA campaign operates under the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme and aims to empower 500 micro, small, and medium enterprises across the state.

Officials described the initiative as a historic campaign designed to unlock the export potential of the MSME sector.

The comprehensive capacity-building program follows a structured three-step approach to maximise MSME export capabilities.

The campaign includes practical training sessions and personalised mentorship programs, expert guidance on product development, packaging, and branding strategies, and access to international market information and buyer databases.

Additional components encompass training on e-commerce platform utilisation, support for participation in global exhibitions, and assistance in accessing government schemes specifically designed for first-time exporters.

