Govt To Launch National Manufacturing Mission Within A Month To Boost Industrial Growth
The mission will establish a dedicated oversight body with significant authority to address manufacturing challenges and advance India's industrial sector in a time-bound manner.
The government announced the National Manufacturing Mission in the Union Budget for FY26 as part of the Make-in-India initiative, targeting support for small, medium, and large industries.
The primary objective is to increase the manufacturing sector's contribution to India's GDP from the current 15-17 percent to 25 percent.
Subrahmanyam emphasized the need for an implementation body with substantial authority, explaining that the government is finalising the structure to ensure effective coordination across multiple departments.
The proposed overarching body will have the power to issue directions, exercise control, and ensure proper implementation of manufacturing policies and initiatives.
The NITI Aayog CEO highlighted that current geopolitical uncertainties present significant opportunities for India's manufacturing sector.
He stressed the importance of identifying and focusing on winning sectors, similar to China's strategic approach to manufacturing development.
Subrahmanyam noted that manufacturing transformation is essential for India's development as a nation, particularly in transitioning workers from agriculture to industrial sectors.
He observed that approximately 90 percent of manufacturing activities are currently concentrated in just five to six states across the country.
Drawing comparisons with China's position in global supply chains, Subrahmanyam questioned whether India should similarly establish itself as a central hub for international manufacturing networks.
The mission aims to position India more strategically within global supply chain systems.
The announcement comes as India seeks to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on imports while creating employment opportunities in the industrial sector.
The final details of the mission's structure and implementation framework are expected to be revealed when the initiative is formally launched next month.
(KNN Bureau)
