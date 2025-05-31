Trump Doubles Steel Tariffs To 50%, Aiming To Strengthen U.S. Industry

MENAFN - KNN India)On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant increase in tariffs on steel imports, raising them from 25% to 50%.

The new tariff rate is set to take effect on June 4.

Speaking at U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works–Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Trump emphasised that the move is intended to bolster the domestic steel industry by reducing reliance on foreign steel.

He stated, "We're going to bring it from 25 percent to 50 percent... which will even further secure the steel industry."

The announcement also touched upon the recent agreement involving Japan-based Nippon Steel's investment in U.S. Steel.

Trump assured that under the deal, U.S. Steel would remain an American company, highlighting the importance of domestic ownership in critical industries.

While the administration views the tariff increase as a measure to protect national economic interests, critics warn of potential repercussions.

Industries that rely heavily on steel, such as automotive and construction, may face higher input costs, potentially leading to increased prices for consumers.

Additionally, there are concerns about possible retaliatory trade measures from other countries.

The Indian steel industry has expressed apprehension regarding the tariff hike.

Naveen Jindal, President of the Indian Steel Association, noted that the increased U.S. tariffs could lead to a surplus of steel in global markets, with excess supply potentially being redirected to India.

This influx could disrupt domestic markets and affect local producers.

As the new tariff policy approaches its implementation date, stakeholders both within the U.S. and internationally are closely monitoring its potential impacts on trade dynamics and industry health.

