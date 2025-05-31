Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Seafarer Nabbed For Keeping Young Blue Tits

Seafarer Nabbed For Keeping Young Blue Tits


2025-05-31 02:02:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Marine Protection Department, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security at the Ministry of Interior, has arrested a seafarer for possessing several young blue tits, which he had illegally collected from their nests.

The Ministry emphasised that hunting young birds of this species is a clear violation of the country's fishing and wildlife protection laws, given its role in maintaining the balance and sustainability of the marine ecosystem.

MENAFN31052025000067011011ID1109619511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search