403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seafarer Nabbed For Keeping Young Blue Tits
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Marine Protection Department, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security at the Ministry of Interior, has arrested a seafarer for possessing several young blue tits, which he had illegally collected from their nests.
The Ministry emphasised that hunting young birds of this species is a clear violation of the country's fishing and wildlife protection laws, given its role in maintaining the balance and sustainability of the marine ecosystem.
The Ministry emphasised that hunting young birds of this species is a clear violation of the country's fishing and wildlife protection laws, given its role in maintaining the balance and sustainability of the marine ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment