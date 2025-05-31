403
Diesel To Cost Less In June, Petrol Prices Unchanged
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced Saturday the fuel prices for June, reflecting a decrease in diesel prices while Super petrol (gasoline 95) Premium petrol (gasoline 91) prices remain unchanged.
The price of diesel has been set at QR1.90 per liter, while Super petrol will remain at QR1.95 per litre, and Premium petrol at QR1.90 per litre.
